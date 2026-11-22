83-Year-Old Man Rams Car Into Security Guard, Drags Him After Being Denied Entry To Ghatkopar Society | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Ghatkopar East, an 83-year-old man allegedly rammed his car into a 68-year-old security guard and dragged him along after being stopped from entering a residential society. The incident reportedly occurred after the guard refused to allow the man's vehicle inside the premises, acting on the instructions of the society's management.

The accused, identified as Narendra Maganlal Shah, has been booked by the Pant Nagar police. A notice has been served on him, and further investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vitthal Balu Bhalekar, 68, works as a security guard at Kailas Jyot Co-operative Housing Society No. 2 on Devasar Lane in Ghatkopar East. He lives with his family on R.B. Mehta Marg and has known Shah for nearly 12 years.

Police said Shah's sister, Sulochana Kirtikumar Shah, owns a flat in the society, which Shah frequently visits. The society's secretary and managing committee had specifically instructed the security staff not to allow Shah's car or vehicles belonging to outsiders inside the premises.

The incident took place on November 20 at around 11.50 am, when Bhalekar was on duty at the society's entrance. Shah arrived in his car (GJ 03 JC 3976) and attempted to enter the premises. Following the society management's instructions, Bhalekar asked him to stop the vehicle.

However, Shah allegedly refused to comply and attempted to drive through the gate. When Bhalekar tried to stop the car, Shah allegedly drove the vehicle recklessly towards him, hitting him and pushing him forward along with the car. He also allegedly assaulted the security guard with his hand while inside the vehicle.

The impact left Bhalekar with injuries to his right elbow and left knee. Hearing the commotion, residents rushed to his aid and took him to Rajawadi Hospital, where he received medical treatment. After being discharged, Bhalekar approached the Pant Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the society premises to establish the sequence of events and verify the allegations, a police officer said.

During the preliminary investigation, police also found that a property dispute was allegedly brewing between Shah and his sister over their family's property in the Kailas Jyot building. Shah, who resides in the Rajawadi area, had visited the society in connection with the property when the incident occurred, police said.

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