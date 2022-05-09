73% of work on Mumbai Metro Line 3 completed: MMRC

Construction work of Mumbai's only underground Metro named as Line 3 which will run between Colaba and Seepz is in progress for the last five-six years.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the project implementing authority, over 73.07 per cent of work in the entire project has been completed till April end.

Similarly, 82.06 per cent of station work is also finished. Out of total 42 breakthroughs, 40 have been achieved so far, an MMRC official informed, adding two more are awaited at Mumbai Central station on the line. Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA, SVR Srinivas, who has been given the additional charge of MMRC, told FPJ that only two kilometres of tunnelling work is remaining. “The project is running behind the schedule. I have made a catch-up plan to ensure that the project is completed in a phased manner as per the revised timeline. Moreover, we are focussing on the stretch between Seepz and Bandra of Phase 1. This is an important stretch which would further connect the upcoming Metro Line 2B with BKC and Airport Rd stations," he informed. When asked about the station progress, Srinivas replied that Colab-Girgaum stations of Line 3 will take another one-and-a-half year to get completed. "Earlier it was decided to focus on all the stations.

However, I have told the officials to focus on Phase 1 considering its connectivity to other lines. Works of the two stations have been delayed compared to other stations due to a lot of challenges, including old residential buildings in the vicinity. However, the work has now gained momentum,” he said.

Meanwhile, the trial run at Marol Maroshi on an underground track will not take place soon. Srinivas stated that some tree pruning is needed for the proposed trial run. Further, neither Phase 1 nor Phase 2 of Metro Line 3 is ready. “Even if rakes are brought and trials are held then what next? The line is not ready. The project will take some time for completion." According to Srinivas, Phase 1 (Seepz-Bandra) is expected to be completed by December 2023 or January 2024.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:19 AM IST