The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting multiple raids on associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai.

As per reports from ANI, raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

"Several Hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Dawood and NIA had registered in this regard in February. Raids began today," NIA said.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:50 AM IST