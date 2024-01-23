6 Women Labourers Dead After Boat Capsizes In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Mumbai: 6 women labourers died due to drowning after a boat carrying them capsized in Gadchiroli's Chamorshi taluka. This unfortunate event took place around 11 AM today in the Wainaganga River. One woman has been successfully rescued.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police swiftly rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The women, who had gone for chilli harvesting, were swept away by the river. They were accompanied by a boat rover.

After capsizing, the boat rover escaped unharmed as he could swim. Despite his efforts to rescue one of the women, she could not be saved. The details of this incident have spread throughout the nearby villages like wildfire, triggering a flurry of activities and concern among the local residents. Subsequently, people gathered at the site to witness the situation.

To travel from Ganpur to Chandrapur, the absence of proper road infrastructure and transportation facilities necessitates the reliance on boat transport through the river. However, even after this incident, there is an urgent expectation that the administration will seriously consider and address the challenges associated with transportation in this area.