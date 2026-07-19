'6 MPs Didn't Switch Sides For Personal Gain': Eknath Shinde After LS Speaker Om Birla Recognises Rebel MPs Merger Into Shiv Sena Fold

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. |

Mumbai: After Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised the merger of six rebel MPs into the Shiv Sena fold, formally validating their switch under the anti-defection law, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that they did not join the party for personal self-interest but rather to bring developments into their constituencies.

Addressing the media, Shinde said, “If I were to tell you that the six MPs who joined us did not do so for personal gain, you might dismiss it as a lie. Those making these allegations see nothing but money because their mindset is one of taking, not giving.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Operation Tiger, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "...If I were to tell you that the six MPs who joined us did not do so for personal gain, you might dismiss it as a lie. Those making these allegations see nothing but money, because their… pic.twitter.com/rSCUXxDB2A — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Shinde defends MPs' decision

Following the merger of six Sena (UBT) MPs into the Shiv Sena, Shinde asserted that they joined the party because they wanted to bring development to their constituencies and that the party would provide them with development funds as well.

“We even facilitated a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and we will ensure that the departmental work relevant to their areas is completed. The narrative is always the same: if someone leaves, the claim is that they took money. When they are with that faction, they are considered good; when they leave, they are deemed bad,” Shinde said.

Read Also Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray: Lok Sabha Speaker Approves Merger Of 6 Sena UBT MPs With Shiv Sena

Merger strengthens Shiv Sena

While, the six parliamentarians, who had broken away from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had submitted an official application to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking recognition of their merger with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the decision was welcomed nearly a month after the six MPs decided to switch camps, strengthening the party's strength in the Lok Sabha to 13 ahead of the Monsoon Session starting on July 20.

The MPs who joined the Shinde camp are Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi) and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East).