5hr mega block on CR today

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines on Sunday, for maintenance work. The block will be between Mulund and Matunga railway stations on the Main line, while on the Harbour line, there will be no Up and Down slow services between Panvel and Vashi at this time. However, there will be no daytime block on Western Railway’s suburban section this Sunday.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR, said, “Up slow line services leaving Thane between10.58am and 3.55pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations, with trains halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations. They will be re-diverted to the Up slow line proper at Matunga station. Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan between 11.04am and 3.51 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations, in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.”

“Fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10.49am and 2.48pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations, in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at their destinations 20 minutes behind schedule. All Down and Up slow services from and to CSMT between 11am and 5pm will arrive at their destinations 10 minutes behind schedule,” he said.

On the Harbour Line, a block will be taken from 11.10am to 3.40pm between Panvel-Vashi on both, the Up and Down slow corridors.

“Up Harbour line services towards CSMT, leaving Panvel between 11.06am and 4.01pm and Down services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT between10.03am and 3.16pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.

“Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane, leaving Panvel between 10.12am and 3.53pm and Down Trans-Harbour line services towards Panvel, leaving Thane between 11.14am and 3.20pm will remain suspended,” he added.

On the fourth corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line), Down Harbour line services to Kharkopar leaving Belapur between 11.02am and 3.32pm and the Up Harbour line services to Belapur/Nerul, leaving Kharkopar between 11.30am and 4.16pm will remain suspended. Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled and special local trains will run between CSMT and Vashi during the block period. Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.