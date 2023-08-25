 56-Hour-Long Megablock Announced For Non–Interlocking (NI) Work At Surat; Know Details On Trains Affected Here
This block is in connection with Surat – Udhna 3rd line work. Due to this work, several Western Railway trains will remain cancelled, short terminated/short originated.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
56-Hour-Long Megablock Announced For Non–Interlocking (NI) Work At Surat; Know Details On Trains Affected Here | Photo: Representative Image

A major block of 56 hours will be undertaken for carrying out the Non-Interlocking (NI) work at Surat Yard from 09.30 hrs of 26th August 2023 upto 17.30 hrs of 28th August 2023. This block is in connection with Surat – Udhna 3rd line work. Due to this work, several Western Railway trains will remain cancelled, short terminated/short originated.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the affected trains on 25th August, 2023 are as under:

Cancellation of Trains:

1.      Train No. 22903 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj AC SF Express of 25th August, 2023

2.      Train No. 12267 Mumbai Central - Hapa Duronto Express of 25th August, 2023

3.      Train No. 22989 Bandra Terminus - Mahuva SF Express of 25th August, 2023

4.      Train No. 22965 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express of 25th August, 2023

5.      Train No. 22931 Bandra Terminus - Jaisalmer SF Express of 25th August, 2023

6.      Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus - Barmer Special of 25th August, 2023

7.      Train No. 22209 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express of 25th August, 2023

8.      Train No. 12966 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus SF Express of 25th August, 2023

9.      Train No. 12990 Ajmer – Dadar Express of 25th August, 2023

10.  Train No. 12980 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Express of 25th August, 2023

11.  Train No. 02134 Jabalpur - Bandra Terminus SF Festival Special of 25th August, 2023

Partial Cancellation / Short Termination of Trains:

1.      Train No. 20908 Bhuj - Dadar SF Express, journey commencing on 25th August, 2023, will be short terminated at Vadodara and will be partially cancelled between Vadodara & Dadar

2.      Train No. 19008 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing on 25th August, 2023, will be short terminated at Udhna and will be partially cancelled between Udhna & Surat

3.      Train No. 19006 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing on 25th August, 2023, will be short terminated at Udhna and will be partially cancelled between Udhna & Surat

4.      Train No. 19046 Chhapra – Surat Tapti Ganga Express, journey commencing on 25th August, 2023, will be short terminated at Udhna and will be partially cancelled between Udhna & Surat

article-image

