5 Mumbai cops from Vakola police station shifted for lapses in duty

Five personnel from Vakola police station in Mumbai were attached to the west region control room on Thursday for alleged lapses in duty following an incident of violation of norms by some people at a pub in their area of jurisdiction last month, an official said.

The police's social service branch had last month raided the pub and detained 88 people, including 27 women, after a tip-off was received that the establishment was operating beyond stipulated time, he said.

Liquor worth Rs 57,000 had also been seized from there, the official said.

The city police, after an inquiry into the matter, found lapses on the part of five personnel from Vakola police station, including an inspector, two sub-inspectors and two constables. Hence, they were attached to the west region control room as a punishment, the official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:36 PM IST