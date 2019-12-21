5-hour mega block on Main, Harbour lines today

Mumbai: The Central Railway(CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines on Sunday, to carry out maintenance work. The block will be between Mulund and Matunga railways station on the Main line and there will be no and Down slow services between Panvel and Vashi on the Harbour line. Western Railway (WR) will operate a jumbo block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR, said, “Fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 9.53am and 2.42pm will be diverted to the slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations and will arrive at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule. From Mulund, fast trains will be re-diverted to the fast track.”

“All Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.46am to 2.58pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations, in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule. All slow services arriving and leaving CSMT between 11am and 5pm will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule,” he added.

On Harbour Line, the block will be taken between 11.30am to 4pm between CSMT-Chunnabhati on both, the Up and Down slow corridors. Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers can travel via the Main line and Western Railway from 10am to 6pm during the block period.

“Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel from CSMT/Vadala Road between 11.34am and 4.23pm and to Bandra/Goregaon from CSMT between 9.56am and 4.16pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.

“Up services to CSMT from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 9.53am and 2.44pm and from Bandra/Goregaon between 10.45am and 4.58pm will remain suspended,” he added.

Meanwhile, a five-hour jumbo block will be taken on WR, between Borivli and Bhayandar stations, to carry out maintenance work on tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, from 11am to 3pm on Sunday.

During this period, all Up and Down slow trains will run on the fast line between Goregaon/Borivli and Vasai Road. During the block, some services will be cancelled. Detailed information is available with the concerned station masters.