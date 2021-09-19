e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:23 PM IST

47-year-old killed by son over money in Mumbai's Dahisar

The incident took place in Ashok Ghaagh Compound in the northern suburb and the deceased has been identified as Ashok Pandey, an official said.
PTI
Representative Image

Representative Image

Advertisement

Mumbai: A 47-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon in Dahisar in Mumbai allegedly by his son after the former shouted at him for stealing money, police said.

The incident took place in Ashok Ghaagh Compound in the northern suburb and the deceased has been identified as Ashok Pandey, an official said.

"Pandey had shouted at his son Rahul (22) after money went missing from the former's pocket. This led to an argument and the son bludgeoned his father to death with a stone. He fled from the spot but was arrested sometime later," he said.

ALSO READ

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Click here for BEST buses, local train and security updates in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal