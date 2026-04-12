47-Year-Old Custody Escapee Arrested In Virar After Tea Stall Dispute Raised Suspicion | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events, a habitual offender who had escaped from police custody at the Colaba Sessions Court earlier this week has been arrested in Virar. The breakthrough came after a seemingly minor dispute at a local tea stall drew attention to his identity.

Escape From Court Custody

The accused, Harrison Anthony Joseph, 47, a resident of the Crawford Market area, had fled from police custody on April 7. He had been brought from Arthur Road Jail to attend a court hearing when he managed to escape within the court premises, raising serious concerns about security lapses.

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Joseph is no stranger to law enforcement. Around 20 serious cases are registered against him across multiple police stations in Mumbai, including MRA Marg, Colaba, Wadala, Sewri, and L T Marg. His offences range from possession of weapons to involvement in a deadly assault.

Tea Stall Altercation Leads To Arrest

The accused’s run came to an unexpected end in Virar West on Thursday morning. He was reportedly involved in an argument over payment at a tea stall located near a municipal ward office. His behaviour raised suspicion among Beat Marshal Dinesh Sanap and security guard Akshay Desai.

When questioned, Joseph failed to provide satisfactory answers, prompting officials to detain him and take him to Bolinj Police Station. During interrogation by Senior Police Inspector Prakash Kawale and PSI Navnath Kadam, he confessed to escaping from court custody.

Long Criminal History

Police officials confirmed his identity and extensive criminal record. Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavche stated that Joseph has a history of housebreaking and theft, along with offences under the POCSO Act. He had also been externed multiple times in the past, in 2007, 2012, 2019, and 2022.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that enabled his escape, even as they credit alert personnel for ensuring his swift arrest.

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