Mumbai Crime: Brawl Erupts At Ghatkopar Bar Over Food Bill Row; 14 Booked

Police detain multiple individuals after late-night brawl at Ghatkopar bar over billing dispute | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 11: A late-night altercation over keema pav and a disputed bill escalated into a violent brawl at a hotel and bar in Ghatkopar West during the early hours of April 10.

The Ghatkopar Police have registered a case against 14 individuals, including the manager of the establishment, and further investigation is underway.

Police respond to late-night incident

According to the FIR, the complainant, Assistant Sub-Inspector Changdev Narayan Dangare, 54, was on patrol duty in a Nirbhaya mobile van on the night of April 9. At around 1:50 am, police received information about a fight in progress at Trilok Hotel and Bar located on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

Upon reaching the spot, police found around 14 to 15 individuals engaged in a heated argument that had turned into a physical scuffle. Officers intervened, brought the situation under control, and detained those involved before taking them to the police station.

Individuals identified

During the inquiry, four customers were identified as Ulhas Bhimrao Vairat, 28, a trainer from Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East; Gyanadev Balu Dhebe, 37, a driver from Tilak Road, Ghatkopar; Ashwin Pradeep Kadam, 36, an accountant from Pant Nagar; and Nilesh Dilip Bait, 34, an engineer from Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East.

The hotel staff included manager Sudhakar Vannaya Pujari, 58, a counterman, five waiters, and three helpers. Both parties allegedly admitted that the dispute arose over the serving of keema pav and the bill amount, which soon spiralled into a fight.

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Case registered

Police have registered a case under Section 194(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and are conducting further investigation.

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