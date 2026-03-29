Mumbai Crime: Police Book 9 Over Midnight Brawl At Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Plaza | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Bandra police on Saturday registered an FIR against nine individuals for allegedly engaging in an affray at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza around midnight. The accused include six toll plaza staff members, a taxi driver and his two associates. A video of the incident has gone viral. Police said the altercation broke out over honking.



According to the police, around midnight on Saturday, a taxi driver waiting in a queue at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza was continuously honking. A toll plaza staff member confronted him and allegedly used abusive language, which led to an argument.

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The situation escalated when the taxi driver called two of his associates to the spot. A physical fight broke out between the toll staff and the taxi driver, along with his associates. Two people sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West for treatment.



Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that a car driver was allegedly thrashed by toll naka employees following a dispute at the Bandra exit of the sea link. The incident caused a brief commotion at the toll plaza, disrupting traffic for nearly 10 minutes before the situation was brought under control.



The Bandra police have registered a case against the nine accused under Section 194 (affray) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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