4 Cluster Redevelopment Projects In Western Suburbs Eye ₹5,000 Crore Turnover | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Cluster redevelopment is gaining momentum in Mumbai’s western suburbs, with four new projects across Malad West, Kandivali West, Kandivali East and Borivali West coming up. The developments, spread across approximately 45,204 sq m (11.17 acres), have a combined projected saleable carpet area of around 15 lakh sq ft and a potential turnover of approximately ₹5,000 crore.

New projects across suburbs

Two of the projects are located in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, and Shankar Lane, Kandivali West. Together, they cover approximately 12,611.5 sq m and are expected to generate a saleable carpet area of around 3.5 lakh sq ft. The combined estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of these projects is approximately ₹1,100 crore.

The redevelopment project in Malad West spans around 8,428 sq m and is expected to offer approximately 2.5 lakh sq ft of saleable carpet area. The project has an estimated turnover potential of around ₹900 crore.

Arkade Developers carrying out these redevelopment projects.

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Borivali project largest

The largest project in the newly added portfolio is the Yogi Nagar – Plot B cluster redevelopment in Borivali West. Spread across approximately 24,165 sq m, the project is expected to generate around 9 lakh sq ft of saleable carpet area and has a projected turnover potential of approximately ₹3,000 crore.

Collectively, the four developments have an estimated construction area of approximately 51 lakh sq ft, highlighting the scale of Arkade Developers’ expanding redevelopment portfolio in the western suburbs.

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Company outlines growth plans

Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited, stated, “With rapid urbanisation, advancements in technology, and evolving consumer preferences, the industry is poised to redefine its trajectory. Recent reports suggest that the sector will play a crucial role in shaping India’s economic landscape, with its contribution to GDP expected to rise from the current 7.3 per cent to nearly 15 per cent by 2030, alongside continued market expansion.”

Jain further added, “Redevelopment is a crucial part of Mumbai’s real estate growth journey and remains a core strength of our brand as we contribute to the city’s ever-evolving skyline. A testament to our efforts is the recent milestone achieved at Arkade Eden in Malad West, where we received the Occupancy Certificate (OC) nine months ahead of the committed RERA date.”

Redevelopment focus expands

The company said the new additions would further consolidate its presence across western Mumbai while expanding its pipeline of residential developments. The projects also come at a time when cluster redevelopment is becoming increasingly important in Mumbai, allowing multiple adjoining properties to be planned as a larger development rather than being redeveloped individually.