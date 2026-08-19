Citizens Urged To Support Campaign For Conservation Of Mahape's Historic Bastion | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: An agitation seeking the protection and conservation of the historic bastion located in the Mahape MIDC area has begun, with an increasing number of citizens extending their support to the campaign.

Citizens rally for heritage

Organisers have appealed to citizens across Navi Mumbai, elected representatives, social activists, office-bearers of political parties and prominent personalities from various fields to visit the protest site and extend their active support to the movement.

The organisers said the issue goes beyond the protection of a single structure and concerns the preservation of Navi Mumbai’s historical heritage. They urged citizens to participate in the agitation and stand together to ensure that the historic structure is protected and conserved for future generations.

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Call to protect history

“Preserving history is our collective responsibility,” the organisers said, appealing to citizens to visit the agitation site and support the campaign to safeguard the city’s heritage.

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