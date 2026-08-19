 Citizens Urged To Support Campaign For Conservation Of Mahape's Historic Bastion
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Citizens Urged To Support Campaign For Conservation Of Mahape's Historic Bastion

A campaign to protect and conserve a historic bastion in Navi Mumbai’s Mahape MIDC area has gained public support. Organisers have appealed to citizens, elected representatives and activists to join the movement, stating that preserving the structure is crucial for safeguarding the city’s historical heritage for future generations.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Citizens Urged To Support Campaign For Conservation Of Mahape's Historic Bastion
Citizens Urged To Support Campaign For Conservation Of Mahape's Historic Bastion | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: An agitation seeking the protection and conservation of the historic bastion located in the Mahape MIDC area has begun, with an increasing number of citizens extending their support to the campaign.

Citizens rally for heritage

Organisers have appealed to citizens across Navi Mumbai, elected representatives, social activists, office-bearers of political parties and prominent personalities from various fields to visit the protest site and extend their active support to the movement.

The organisers said the issue goes beyond the protection of a single structure and concerns the preservation of Navi Mumbai’s historical heritage. They urged citizens to participate in the agitation and stand together to ensure that the historic structure is protected and conserved for future generations.

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Call to protect history

“Preserving history is our collective responsibility,” the organisers said, appealing to citizens to visit the agitation site and support the campaign to safeguard the city’s heritage.

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