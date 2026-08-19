Bhiwandi Civic Body Intensifies Monsoon Disease Prevention Drive Across City | X - mybmcWardN

Bhiwandi: With the monsoon season increasing the risk of vector-borne and water-borne diseases, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has stepped up preventive measures across its jurisdiction to curb the spread of infectious diseases, including dengue and malaria.

Health campaign launched

The municipal health department has launched a comprehensive public health campaign involving disease surveillance, awareness drives, mosquito control measures and the strengthening of healthcare services to ensure timely intervention during the rainy season.

According to the civic administration, the campaign is being implemented through 20 Urban Health Centres, 29 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), 10 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics and one BGP Hospital operating under the municipal corporation.

Surveillance and mosquito control

Health workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) have been deployed to conduct door-to-door surveys to identify suspected cases of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases. The field teams are also educating residents about preventive measures and the importance of maintaining hygiene.

As part of mosquito control initiatives, guppy fish breeding centres have been established near municipal health facilities. The fish help control mosquito populations by feeding on mosquito larvae, thereby reducing breeding sites.

The civic body's Health and Sanitation Departments have also intensified fogging operations and insecticide spraying across vulnerable areas. Officials said these activities are being carried out periodically to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases during the monsoon.

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Awareness drives expanded

To strengthen public awareness, the municipal corporation has launched an extensive information campaign through pamphlets, posters and banners across its jurisdiction. The initiative aims to educate residents about disease prevention and encourage them to adopt precautionary measures.

The Water Supply Department has been directed to regularly collect and send drinking water samples to the Government Laboratory in Thane for quality testing. The move is intended to ensure that water supplied to residents remains safe for consumption during the monsoon season.

The municipal administration is also collaborating with social organisations, local religious leaders, mosque representatives, imams, and elected representatives to spread awareness about disease prevention and community health.

Preventive steps across sectors

Special awareness sessions are being conducted in municipal and private schools to educate students about monsoon-related illnesses. Health officials are informing students about common seasonal diseases and advising them on ways to protect themselves.

The civic body has also issued advisories to tyre repair shop owners, instructing them to ensure that discarded tyres do not accumulate stagnant water, which can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Letters have been sent to builders, property owners and construction managers, directing them to use larvicidal measures, including the application of temephos, in water-filled ducts and other potential mosquito breeding sites at construction projects.

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Monitoring and treatment facilities

In addition, private hospitals, government hospitals, private laboratories and clinics operating within the municipal limits have been instructed to submit disease surveillance reports regularly to facilitate effective monitoring.

Officials said adequate stocks of medicines have been maintained at municipal warehouses to ensure the uninterrupted treatment of seasonal illnesses during the monsoon.

Through its network of health facilities, including Urban Health Centres, HWCs, HBT clinics and BGP Hospital, the municipal corporation continues to provide outpatient treatment and essential healthcare services to residents across the city.

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