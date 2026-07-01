'4 Case Khaa Chuka Hoon, Tera Agla Hoga': Man Allegedly Under Influence Threatens Passengers In Handicap Coach On Mumbai Local Train; VIDEO

Man allegedly under the influence of alcohol, abusing and threatening passengers aboard a Panvel–CSMT local train. |

Mumbai: A shocking video is circulating on the internet showing a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol, abusing and threatening passengers aboard a Panvel–CSMT local train. The altercation, caught on camera, took place in the handicap coach of the local train.

A video shared by journalist Siraj Noorani shows the intoxicated man engaging in a verbal altercation with a passenger after allegedly abusing passengers inside the train.

🚨 SHOCKING INCIDENT IN MUMBAI LOCALS

A drunk man created chaos on a Panvel to CSMT local train, shouting abuses and terrifying passengers with a chilling threat:

“I have already committed four murders… the next number is yours.”

Tension gripped the compartment for some time… pic.twitter.com/K1OPGpNPpR — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 1, 2026

Video sparks concern

The intoxicated man allegedly threatened a passenger who tried to confront him, saying, "I have committed four murders; you are next." The warning created a tense atmosphere inside the train.

The video further shows that when an elderly passenger tried to stop him, the intoxicated man allegedly warned him to mind his own business or he will be his next 5th prey.

The incident has garnered widespread attention on social media, with several users raising serious concerns about passenger safety on Mumbai's local trains.

Murder Reported In Mumbai Local Recently

The incident comes just weeks after a passenger was stabbed to death inside a first-class compartment of a Churchgate–Virar local train. The incident occurred after the accused, Roshan Suvarna, allegedly stabbed 22-year-old Mayank Lohar following a heated argument over keeping the train door open during heavy rain.

The victim, Mayank Lohar, was a resident of Virar and worked as a salesman with a private company in Andheri. He later succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred while Mayank was returning home from work. Both the accused and the victim had boarded the train at Andheri station. An argument reportedly broke out between them over whether the coach door should remain open or closed during heavy rainfall.

The verbal altercation quickly escalated, and the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Mayank in the abdomen while the train was travelling between Andheri and Borivali stations.

However, Mumbai Police later arrested the accused from Panvel while he was allegedly attempting to flee the city after committing the crime.

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