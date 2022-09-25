4 arrested in AIMIM office in Mumbra, party leaders meet Thane DCP | Twitter

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)'s Waris Pathan and other leaders met DCP Thane regarding attack on AIMIM Office in Mumbra today.

He said that the police informed that 4 Accused have been arrested under section 326 IPC and rioting and remanded to police custody, and cops assured him of strict action.

A group of unidentified persons allegedly attacked the office of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday.

A video of the attack has also surfaced on social media.