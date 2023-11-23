 Mumbai News: RTI Reveals BMC Has No Record Of Rs 4,000 Crore Covid Expenditure
Mr. Galgali submitted an application to the municipal commissioner's office, requesting a copy of the report regarding the expenditure of Rs 4,000 crores incurred during the Covid period.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
RTI activist Anil Galgali | Screengrab

The BMC claimed to have spent Rs 4,000 crores during the Covid period. However, RTI Activist Anil Galgali reveals that the details of this substantial expenditure are not available with the BMC.

Galgali submitted an application to the municipal commissioner's office, requesting a copy of the report regarding the expenditure of Rs 4,000 crores incurred during the Covid period. The commissioner's office transferred Galgali's application through various departments, eventually reaching accounts officer Rajendra Kakde. However, Kakde stated that the information was not available.

