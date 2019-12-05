39-yr-old biker killed in an accident on Pedder Road, advocate arrested

Mumbai: A 39-year-old man killed after his bike was dashed by a speeding car coming from apposite direction on Pedder Road on Wednesday night. After the accident Gamdevi police arrested the driver named Samir Jagad (55), according to the police, the accident tom place while overtaking. Jagad is an advocate.

According to the police, Pradipkumar Singh was going towards Mahalaxmi while Jagad was going towards the Marine Drive. Around 8 pm on the Kemps Corner bridge while overtaking the vehicle ahead, Jagad's car crossed his lane and dashed Singh's bike coming from opposite direction. In the head-on collision Singh received head injuries, he was rushed to the nearby hospital, however he succumbed to injuries.

Gamdevi police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested Jagad under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of causing death by negligence (304, A), rash driving (279), mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees(427) and under the section of the Motor Vehicle act.

Jagad was produced before the court on Thursday and granted a bail.

In an another accident in Gamdevi area, a speeding Mercedes car rammed into a juice shop on Wednesday night, According to the police, driver lost control and and dashed a counter of a juice center named Sukh Sagar, two employees of the juice center were injured in the accident.