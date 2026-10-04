33 Maharashtra OBC Groups, Including East Indian Catholics, Await Inclusion In Central OBC List |

Mumbai: Members of 33 Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups, including East Indian Catholics from Mumbai and neighbouring areas, met in Uran on Sunday to discuss their exclusion from the Central OBC List despite recommendations by the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

Shrawan Farkade of the Maharashtra OBC Kruti Samiti said several of the groups had been included in Maharashtra’s OBC list between six and 20 years ago but were yet to be included in the Central list.

“Forget about jobs, which are almost non-existent, but this is a major handicap if a student wants to seek reservation in institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and other medical colleges,” Farkade said.

Vicky Misquitta of the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat, which represents East Indians who are listed at serial number 341 in Maharashtra’s OBC list, said the lack of inclusion in the Central list created difficulties for students seeking admission outside the state.

“This means that the OBC certificate is valid for college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra, but is useless in Bengaluru if a student decides to pursue studies there,” Misquitta said.

Misquitta claimed that the proposal to include the 33 OBC groups in the Central OBC List was currently awaiting final approval from the Union Cabinet.

The most recent NCBC recommendation for inclusion of communities from Maharashtra in the Central OBC List was made in October 2024. It covered Lodh, Lodha and Lodhi; Badgujar; Suryavanshi Gujar; Leve Gujar, Reve Gujar and Reva Gujar; Dangari; Bhoyar and Pawar; and Kapewar, Munnar Kapewar, Munnar Kapu, Telanga, Telangi, Pentarreddy and Bukekari communities.

Such recommendations are made following public hearings and approval from the state government. For the 2024 recommendation, a two-member NCBC bench comprising then chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and member Bhuvan Bhushan Kamal held hearings in Mumbai on October 17, 2023 and July 26, 2024.

The Maharashtra OBC Kruti Samiti said executive and coordination meetings had been held in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, while follow-up with the concerned authorities was continuing.

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