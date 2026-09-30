31-Year-Old Mumbai Man Travels To US To Meet Minor Girl Who Blocked Him On Social Media; Arrested For Child Abuse

31-Year-Old Mumbai Man Travels To US To Meet Minor Girl Who Blocked Him On Social Media; Arrested For Minor Abuse | Representational Image

A 31-year-old Mumbai resident travelled all the way 13,374 kilometres to North Carolina, USA, allegedly to meet a 17-year-old girl who had blocked him on social media.

According to NDTV India, the man has been identified as Preet Pankaj Jain. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident on its official Facebook page on September 29, stating that it occurred on September 24, 2026.

Uber driver alerts police

Jain had reportedly taken an Uber to the girl's home. However, the driver became suspicious of Jain's intentions and alerted police over concerns that he might be stalking a minor.

Before Jain could meet the girl, police arrived at the scene and questioned him. When asked why he was there, Jain allegedly told officers that he had come to give a gift to his girlfriend, whom he had met online. However, after cross-checking his claims, police discovered that the girl was a minor and began investigating the matter further.

Police examine suspect's phone

As officers grew suspicious of Jain, a forensic examination of his phone was conducted. Investigators allegedly discovered that he had been communicating with the minor on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook for the past two years.

Reports further suggest that Jain had befriended the girl by allegedly pretending to be underage. However, when she soon discovered his real age, she ended the relationship and blocked him.

Jain arrested and charged

Following the investigation and questioning, police arrested Jain and charged him with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of extortion by sexual assault.

He appeared in court on September 25, where a judge ordered him to be held without bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for October 6, 2026.

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