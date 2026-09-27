‘Prove I Abused Him, I’ll Turn Myself In’: Man Responds To Parvesh Verma’s Family Abuse Claim

The youth allegedly slapped by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar has challenged the minister's version of events, saying he is ready to surrender for arrest if it is proved that he abused Verma or his family.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the victim, identified as Sahil, denied the allegation and said he had only questioned the minister over the poor quality of road construction. He also alleged that he was assaulted and threatened by people accompanying Verma despite police personnel being present at the spot.

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“The MLA received a call from the Delhi government's PWD Minister, Parvesh Verma. We had already been raising this issue for two or three days and found the minister already on a site visit. We showed him the problem,” Sahil said.

According to Sahil, the condition of the road was demonstrated by lifting and tearing apart a section of its surface. He claimed Verma initially appeared unwilling to accept the allegations regarding the quality of the construction.

“Perhaps the Minister couldn't handle the questioning; instead, he snatched my phone and slapped me,” Sahil alleged.

He further claimed that around 10-12 people accompanying the minister then moved towards him and that three or four of them kicked him and threatened to kill him. Sahil alleged that police personnel present at the scene did not intervene and instead helped Verma leave the spot.

“The youth of the country demand an answer for that slap; the country will not stay silent,” Sahil said.

His latest statement comes after Verma defended himself over the incident and claimed that the man had abused his family. The minister had said he lost his temper following the alleged remarks but acknowledged that the incident should not have happened.

“Jo hua wo nahi hona chahiye tha,” Verma had said while explaining his side of the incident.

Verma had also accused Tilak Nagar AAP MLA Jarnail Singh of interfering with road construction and alleged that the legislator had pressured PWD engineers to arrange a meeting with a contractor to seek a commission. He claimed the engineers had approached the police over the matter and that an FIR was being pursued.

The minister further alleged that newly laid roads were being damaged at night after the alleged commission demand was not met. He said he had visited the site after calling Singh three times and waiting for around 45 minutes.

Sahil, however, rejected the minister's allegations and reiterated his challenge, saying he would turn himself in if evidence showed that he had used abusive language against Verma.

The incident, captured on camera, has triggered a political confrontation between the BJP-led Delhi government and the AAP, with the opposition demanding action against the minister.