31 Maharashtra cops awarded Police Medal for Gallantry; highest number of medals followed by J&K Police



Mumbai: Maharashtra Police personnel have been awarded 31 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) – the maximum number – followed by Jammu & Kashmir Police (25). The state police also received the second most number of Police Medals for Meritorious Service (39) after Uttar Pradesh Police (74). The policemen will be given the medals on Republic Day. Meanwhile, newly appointed Special Commissioner of Mumbai Police, IPS officer Deven Bharti has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.



In total, four Maharashtra police personnel were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, including Mr Bharti, IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh, sub-inspectors Sambhaji Deshmukh and Deepak Jadhav. IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh who is also Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also been listed for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Mr Singh was the head of NBC's special investigation team which had given a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and five others in the cruise drug raid case.



Some of the 31 policemen from Maharashtra Police who were awarded PMG are IPS officer Maneesh Kalwaniya, inspector Tanaji Sawant, assistant inspectors Sandip Mandlik, Rahul Namade, Yogiraj Jadhav, Amol Phadtare and sub-inspectors Sunil Bagal, Sadashiv Deshmukh, Premkumar Dandekar and Rahul Avhad.



Total 31 Maharashtra police personnel were awarded President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, including IPS officers S Jayakumar, Lakhmi Gautam, Nishith Mishra, assistant commissioners of police, Santosh Gayke, Chandrakant Makar, Deepak Chavan, Shailesh Pasalwad and Manoj Nerlekar, police inspectors Sham Shinde, Alka Deshmukh, Dattatraya Pabale, Bapur Ove, Prasad Pandhare, Shirish Pawar, Santosh Koyande and Dnyaneshwar Awari. Additionally, sub-inspectors Subhash Goilkar, Sanjay Kupekar, Pradeep Ahire, Prakash Ghadge and Vijay Pawar will also receive the award.

As far as officials from Central agencies posted in Maharashtra are concerned, Deputy Superintendent of Police Girish Soni (ACB, CBI – Pune), Dheeraj Kumar Singh (CISF Commandant) and Dhanaji Shivam Nikam (Assistant Commander – NSG) will receive the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service award while Pushkar Singh Rawat (CISF) has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG)

Maharashtra 31 J&K Police 25

Police Medals for Meritorious Service

Maharashtra 39 UP Police 74

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

4 (Maharashtra)