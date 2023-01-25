Mumbai crime: Teen girl molested, raped by man who tried to flee to Tamil Nadu; held by the police halfway

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 14-year-old minor girl from Reay Road was allegedly molested and raped by a 25-year-old man in the former's residence. The incident happened on Monday evening when no family members of the victim were present.

As per the victim's statement to the police, the accused entered their house forcibly and started tearing the clothes that she was wearing. He then allegedly molested her and raped her. The victim also added that the accused threatened her with death in case she discloses the incident to anyone.

Police caught the accused while he was trying to escape from city

According to Sewree police received the complaint on the same day, late at night, from the victim's mother, the accused in the case, after the incident attempted to run away to another state but was caught by the police ruining his grand escape.

"The parent of the victim approached us and filed a first information report and we immediately initiated the investigation. Through CCTV footage and technical details, we got to know that he had booked a train ticket for the Nagarcoil Express and coincidentally, his hometown is also in Tamil Nade - so we connected the dots that he was going to hide in his hometown," said a police official.

Victim held from the Nagarcoil Express

The police looked up the timing of the Nagarcoil Express' departure from Mumbai. A team of police officers boarded the train from the Dadar Railway station and started the search operation at every bogie.

"We had pictures of the suspected accused and using that, everyone on the train was checked, at every bogie. Finally, near bogie number 7, sleeper coach, we found a similar-looking man trying to jump out of a running train who we nabbed and he matched to our suspect," the official added.

The train had by that point reached between Mulund and Thane railway station where the accused tried to get down and was running on the tracks. The police followed him and chased him swiftly which led to his arrest. They all got down and then the accused was taken to the Sewree police station. The entire series of incidents occurred within 3 hours from the time of lodging the FIR.

Case registered under the POSCO Act

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The accused was presented in court on Tuesday who remanded him to police custody," confirmed the police.

