3 bootleggers held with illicit liquor in Uttan

Undeterred by the police crackdown on their activities, the notorious liquor mafia have brazenly continued with their nefarious activities, posing a serious threat to human life amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Three bootleggers were apprehended in two different cases registered by the Uttan coastal police on Monday.

In the first case, a 25 year-old man, claiming to be the office bearer of a regional political outfit, was arrested after he was caught red handed while transporting illicit liquor on his two wheeler. He tried to give a slip to the police team, but was apprehended in Pali village in Uttan.

In the other case, a duo was found selling illicit liquor in Sunder Galli area of Pali village. In both the cases, the police seized illicit liquor worth thousands of rupees. However, the actual operators of the brewing units and the hooch suppliers are still operating at large. “Investigations were on to ascertain the source of liquor,” said Assistant Police Inspector Satish Nikam. Meanwhile, the accused in both the cases have been booked under sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act. This is apart from relevant sections of the IPC and the stringent Epidemic Act and Maharashtra COVID-19 regulations, police said.