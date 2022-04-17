27,000 booked by RPF in 2021 for trespassing on Western Railway line alone

Western Railway RPF booked over 27,000 people and realised a fine of over Rs 50 lakh in 2021 alone for crossing railway tracks. "Those using shortcuts are risking their lives," said an official adding that trespassing is a punishable offence under the railway act.

"RPF had stepped up actions against trespassers under Section 147 of the Railway Act, along with several awareness measures like announcements from the public address system. Railway officials and RPF staff have been regularly visiting the slums and colonies which spring up on the railway lands close to the tracks to raise awareness, but violators are posing constant challenges,” said a WR official.

"If any person found crossing tracks will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or both," said an RPF officer of WR.

"Trespassing-related accidents also hit train operations badly as locals get delayed, to attend to victims. This leads to bunching of trains, and the resultant delays lead to overcrowding in trains," said a senior officer of WR adding that people need to use foot overbridges (FOBs) or subways, but violators choose shortcuts, stray onto the tracks inviting accidents.

Most trespassing cases occur near railway platforms, yards, peripheries and level crossings. Apart from that, densely populated residential colonies and slums along the tracks also become a major headache for railway officials.

Asked about the measures taken by the railway, a senior officer said, "Intensive awareness campaigns are being carried out by Railway Protection Force at stations, schools, vulnerable locations and slums against crossing railway tracks. Banners have been displayed in death-prone locations to caution the trespassers."

Similarly, dozens of new foot-over bridges and several new lifts and escalators have also been commissioned to the WR in the recent past to control the trespassing incidents.

ALSO READ Central Railway to boost overall system on existing Vasai-Diva-Panvel route

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:46 PM IST