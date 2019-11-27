26 eleven: City pays tributes to terror attack martyrs

Mumbai: Tributes poured in from various quarters for the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on the 11th anniversary.

Among those who remembered the slain bravehearts, who fell to bullets of Pakistani terrorists while repulsing the deadly attack on this day 11 years ago, were their kin, politicians, government officials, sports persons and common citizens.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (who resigned later in afternoon), Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, senior officials and family members of the martyrs paid homage at the 26/11 police memorial site at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

“I pay homage to the brave policemen who fought for Mumbai’s safety and laid down their lives for us on 26/11. We are proud of them and we will strive hard for the safety and security of our state,” Fadnavis said.

Railway officials also laid wreathes at the 26/11 memorial at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of the targets of the terror attack. Tributes were also paid at state-run Cama and Albles hospital near BMC, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace at Colaba and Hotel Trident at Nariman Point.

Citizens also paid floral tribute and lit candles in front of statue of ASI Tukaram Ombale at Girgaum Chowpatty, where he was martyred in a successful attempt to catch terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Maharashtra police on their official Twitter handle offered tribute saying, “Sacrifices we will never forgot. We will never let go wasted.”

“A day to remember our martyrs, Renewing our resolve to fight terror harder and protect the city with all our might”, said Mumbai Police on the micro bogging site.

A host of prominent sports persons led by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

“It’s been 11 years, but we shall not forget the sacrifices of our brave police & armed forces. They took the fall to ensure the nation and humanity stands tall. My heart goes out to the families of all affected victims,” tweeted the batting legend and Bharat Ratna.

“Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten,” India cricket captain Virat Kohli tweeted.

National football coach Igor Stimac, ISL franchise Mumbai City FC, India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan also remembered the martyrs.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack. The attacks had begun on November 26 and lasted till November 29.