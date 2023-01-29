25-year vision document for Mira Bhayandar: Expert panel to hear views on MBMC’s development plan from February 8 | FPJ

A panel of experts will start hearing citizens’ suggestions and objections on the draft Development Plan (DP) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on 8, February. The hearings will be conducted in two phases- 8 to 9 February and 13 to 17 February 2023, 11 am onwards at the main administrative building of the MBMC. After staring at an uncertain future for over five years, the notification was published on October 28, inviting objections and suggestions till November 27. As many as 4,200 objections and suggestions have been received in response to the notification.

“The four-member panel will include- a retired joint director, a retired assistant director of town planning, an environmental planner and myself,” said ADTP (thane)-Kishor Patil. MBMC's DP came into effect in 1997. A new 20-year fresh vision document was mandated to be prepared and ratified before its validity came to an end in 2017.

Notably, the government had stripped the MBMC's power by handing over the responsibility of DP preparation to the Thane ADTP owing to inordinate delays. It has been alleged that ground realities had been ignored for public amenities by favouring the rich and influential builder lobby.

However, the layout designers have claimed that The DP has been prepared with due adherence to the Regional Town Planning Act and other mandated guidelines. Apart from ground surveys, advanced technology like drone-powered aerial surveys were conducted to draft a comprehensive plan aimed at the all-around development of the twin cities, which includes planning structure and fine-tuned infrastructure details that will be required for the next 25 years.

