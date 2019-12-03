25-year-old man kills aunt over property dispute

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his aunt over a property dispute at Dawri Nagar locality in the western suburb of Santacruz on Tuesday and fled the scene, police said.

Luv Shinde lived with his aunt Sangeeta in a ground- plus-one structure in Vakola, an official said, adding that the duo frequently argued about the ownership of the home.

When the victim returned home from work on Tuesday, the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon and fled the scene, he said.

Sangeeta was rushed to the nearby V N Desai Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, he added.

Shinde worked as a driver for Bharatiya Kamgar Sena secretary Santosh Kadam, the official said.

BKS is a labour organisation, which is affiliated with the Shiv Sena.

"Shinde has been working for me for a long time.

However, two days ago, he quit his job," Kadam said.

The Vakola police has registered an case of murder, and the accused is yet to be arrested, deputy commissioner of police zone VIII Manjunath Singhe said.