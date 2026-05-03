24-Year-Old Stabbed To Death in Mumbai's Mulund Over Suspected Affair; Police Arrest Accused

Mumbai: A shocking incident has been reported from Mumbai's Mulund area, where a 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over a suspected affair.

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput, the deceased has been identified as Santosh Bind and the accused, Rakesh Dhivar (42), has been arrested in connection with the case.

Citing DCP Rajput, IANS reported that the attack was allegedly triggered by the accused's suspicion of an illicit relationship between Bind and his wife. Police added that remarks made earlier in the day may have provoked the accused, leading to the fatal assault.

Currently, police have taken the accused into custody, and further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

Meanwhile, in another similar case, the Shil-Daighar police apprehended a 39-year-old man for the brutal murder of a waiter, solving the crime in under four hours.

The accused, identified as Ramrao Damu Jadhav, a resident of Sheelgaon, allegedly committed the crime due to suspicions regarding his wife's character. According to police reports, the victim, Prakash Bissa (40), was a native of Uttar Pradesh and worked at a snack centre in Navi Mumbai. Jadhav allegedly lured Bissa to the secluded spot under the pretext of consuming alcohol. Once there, he reportedly struck Bissa on the head with an iron hammer, resulting in his immediate death.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the killing, citing a suspected illicit relationship between the victim and his wife as the motive.