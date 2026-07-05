24 Bhiwandi Civic Poll Candidates Disqualified For 3 Years Over Election Expense Violations | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: In a significant crackdown on violations of election transparency norms, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal has disqualified 24 candidates who contested the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections after they failed to submit their mandatory election expenditure accounts despite repeated notices. The order bars all 24 candidates from contesting any election for the next three years.

The action follows prolonged non-compliance with statutory election rules that require every contesting candidate to file a detailed statement of election expenses within the prescribed time limit. The proposal seeking their disqualification had been pending before the Konkan Divisional Commissioner following a complaint submitted by the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation administration.

According to officials, the candidates repeatedly ignored directions issued by the election authorities and failed to furnish their expenditure accounts even after being granted multiple opportunities. As per the election laws, submission of election expenditure statements is mandatory to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

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Before passing the order, the Commissioner ensured compliance with the principles of natural justice by giving the candidates an opportunity to present their case. Hearings were scheduled on May 25, 2026, and June 29, 2026, at the office of the Konkan Divisional Commissioner. However, none of the 24 candidates appeared before the authority on either occasion or offered any explanation for their continued failure to comply with the legal requirements.

Taking serious note of their persistent non-compliance and absence during the hearings, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal issued the disqualification order on July 2, 2026, declaring all 24 candidates ineligible to contest elections for a period of three years.

Election officials said the decision reinforces the legal obligation of candidates to maintain transparency in campaign finances and serves as a reminder that failure to comply with statutory disclosure requirements attracts strict consequences. The order is also expected to send a strong message to future candidates regarding adherence to election laws and financial accountability.

The disqualification stems solely from the candidates' failure to submit election expenditure accounts within the stipulated period despite repeated notices and opportunities to comply. Authorities maintained that the action was taken strictly in accordance with the applicable election rules after following due process.

The order is likely to have significant political implications in Bhiwandi's local electoral landscape, as the affected candidates will remain barred from contesting elections during the disqualification period unless any competent authority grants relief in accordance with law.

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