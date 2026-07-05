Panvel Evacuates 435 Residents To Relief Camps As Fifth Day Of Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Alerts Across City |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has evacuated 435 residents from flood-prone areas to temporary relief camps as heavy rainfall continued to batter the city for the fifth consecutive day, with the civic administration remaining on high alert.

Largest Relocations

According to the PMC, residents from low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding have been shifted to four temporary shelters, where food, drinking water, medical assistance and other essential facilities are being provided.

The largest evacuation was carried out from Bharat Nagar slum in Patel Mohalla and Kacchi Mohalla in Panvel. While 149 residents were accommodated at an Urdu school, 211 were shifted to Koliwada School. Another 75 residents from the Adivasi Wadi in HOC Colony were relocated to the civic sports complex.

Dewatering Intensified

Health teams led by Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi conducted medical examinations of the evacuees, while civic officials continued to monitor the shelters to ensure adequate arrangements.

The municipal corporation has intensified dewatering operations across waterlogged areas using jetting machines and JCB excavators to clear blocked drains. Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has directed all ward offices to remain on round-the-clock alert as forecasts indicate continued rainfall.

Ceiling Collapse Incident

As a precautionary measure, the road leading to the Driving Range and Pandavkada in Kharghar has been closed to the public. Senior civic officials inspected the area to assess safety concerns.

In another incident, a portion of the plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling collapsed in a fourth-floor flat at Sarita Sangam Society in Sector 6, Kamothe. No injuries or property damage were reported. PMC officials said the housing society had earlier been served a notice directing it to undertake a structural audit. Senior civic officials later inspected the building and issued further directions.

Mayor Nitin Patil visited several waterlogged locations and relief camps on Sunday, directing officials to expedite drainage work and ensure that displaced residents receive all necessary assistance. He also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain and to follow official advisories.

Commissioner Chitale reviewed the flood situation through an online meeting with officials from all four ward offices, taking stock of waterlogged locations, evacuation efforts and relief measures. The civic administration said emergency teams and machinery will remain deployed until the situation normalises.

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