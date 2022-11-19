22-year-old daily wage labourer found murdered in Panvel | File Photo

The Khandeshwar police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after the body of a 22-year-old labourer was found in sector 18 in New Panvel early this week. The labourer was stabbed to death, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Fakir Ahmad Byapari, a resident of New Panvel and he was a daily wage labourer. According to police, he was assaulted with a sharp edge weapon on his face, neck and other parts of the body. The crime was committed behind the Vitthal Rukhmini temple in New Panvel Sector 18.

A team of Khandeshwar police reached the spot as soon as the information about this incident was received. Based on the information provided by the deceased's family, the Khandeshwar police started the investigation.