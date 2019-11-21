21-year-old accused of kidnapping and rape attempts suicide in Borivali lock-up

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on charges of raping a minor in Malwani, attempted suicide in Borivali’s lockup on Monday. According to the police, Afzal Mehboob Shaikh was rushed to Dr Babasaheb Shatabdi Hospital, and is stable.

Police said that Afzal was arrested for the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. He was booked under charges of the POCSO Act. He was later produced in court and taken under custody by the Borivali police.

Afzal was locked up with four other accused, when one of the other accused left the cell to go to the washroom Afzal tried to kill himself. Around 11.15 pm, Lalu Khani Jafri, 54, the other accused, alerted an on-duty constable that Afzal was trying to kill himself. Afzal was then rushed to the hospital.

On the complaint of on-duty constable Kerba Gadekhar, 54, the Borivli police registered a case and booked the accused under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.