Maha govt formation: ‘People will get a clear picture today’

Meanwhile, after meeting the Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi on November 14, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar did not reveal anything. He has been cautious and non-committal regarding any indications of forming an alliance with the Sena.

However, later on Tuesday, Raut reiterated all is well between the three parties – the Sena, Congress and NCP. He also reassured, everything is moving in the right direction. Raut also blamed the media for spreading speculations.

While on Wednesday, Raut reaffirmed, a Sena-led government is going to be formed by early December and the final process of government formation will be completed within the next six days.

“There will be a fullstop to all the speculations soon as the process to form the Government will be officially completed in the next six days and the state will soon have a strong and stable government led by a Sena chief minister,” added Raut.

Raut, explained, it has taken a while to align three parties together to form the government because they have different ideologies. Furthermore, the senior Sena leader informed,

“While in the Sena and the NCP the decision making process is faster than the Congress, because they take orders straight from the top bosses. While the Congress follows century-old traditions of holding round table meetings and in a democratic way, asking the core committee members.”

Meanwhile at Matoshree, Sena legislators informed, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has instructed the MLAs residing outside Mumbai to remain in stealth mode as the government can be formed in the state any moment.