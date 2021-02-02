2008 Malegaon Blast Case: HC adjourns Purohit's discharge plea hearing till next week

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned for a week the hearing in the discharge application filed by Lt Col PS Purohit, the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale heard the arguments of advocate Shrikant Shivade, appearing for Purohit on Tuesday evening.

In his brief submissions, Shivade told the bench that his client was acting as an undercover agent and that he kept his superiors informed of all his activities such as attending the conspiracy meetings of various terrorist outfits.

"I am not denying of attending the conspiracy meetings. I attended the same and obtained confidential information about the meetings and passed the same to my superiors," Shivade said on behalf of Purohit, who was present in the courtroom.

Shivade further highlighted how his client was 'praised' for his work of passing on confidential information, which could prejudice the nation's security, before the bench.

The arguments are going to continue in next week.