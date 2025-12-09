200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, December 8, arrested a man accused of stealing a 200-gram gold bar worth around Rs 24 lakh from a from a residence undergoing interior renovation. According to the Mumbai Police, the accused was arrested in Kanpur.

Here's what happened

The theft of the missing gold was lodged by the homeowner at Sir J.J. Marg Police Station in Byculla. According to the Mumbai Police, the accused had stolen the 200-gram gold bar when interior renovation work was going on at the residence of the owner.

Multiple Cases Against The Accused

The Police also stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused was a habitual offender who often shifted locations to evade detection.

Stolen Gold Bar Recovered

"Through a skilful and persistent probe, the team traced the accused to Kanpur, arrested him, and successfully recovered 100 percent of the stolen gold," the police said.

Meanwhile, in other case, on December 8, the Mumbai Police arrested two individuals from Kerala in connection with a cheating case worth Rs 1.17 crore, for falsely promising a flat and threatening the victim with false criminal implications.

The complaint was filed at Borivali East's Kasturba Marg Police Station. According to the Mumbai Police, the victim reported that the accused had taken money on the pretext of providing a flat and later intimidated him with fabricated allegations. A trap was laid against them, and the police successfully apprehended both individuals from Kerala and brought them back to Mumbai.

