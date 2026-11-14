20-Year-Old Arrested For Conducting Recce Of Chabad House, Other Sensitive Locations In Mumbai | (ANI Photo)

In a security-related development, a 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations across Mumbai, including the Chabad House in Colaba, a Jewish religious centre targeted during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008. Police suspect that the accused was carrying out the assignments at the behest of foreign handlers and sharing sensitive information with his overseas contacts.

The accused, identified as Yash Singh, allegedly photographed sensitive establishments, collected vehicle-related details and gathered precise location information concerning Jewish citizens, foreign nationals and their businesses in the city.

A resident of Navi Mumbai's Airoli area, Singh was initially apprehended by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) following intelligence inputs about his suspected connections with international criminal networks through social media. During the investigation, officials uncovered links between his activities and a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Thrissur, Kerala.

Kerala Police Arrests Accused After Navi Mumbai ATS Inputs

Following the information shared by the Navi Mumbai ATS, a team of Kerala Police personnel arrived in Navi Mumbai to investigate Singh's alleged involvement in the case. After examining the suspected connections between his activities and the Kerala investigation, the police team took him into custody.

Investigators suspect that Singh had been tasked with carrying out reconnaissance of strategically sensitive places in Mumbai, with particular emphasis on the Chabad House, also known as Nariman House, in Colaba. The premises accommodate a Jewish religious and cultural centre and were among the locations attacked during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Foreign Handlers Allegedly Used Social Media To Recruit Youth

According to investigators, Singh was allegedly instructed to collect photographs, vehicle particulars and precise geographical coordinates of Jewish nationals, their establishments and foreign citizens residing in or conducting business in Mumbai. The collected information was subsequently shared with his contacts.

The Navi Mumbai ATS has also raised concerns about the recruitment methods allegedly employed by international criminal networks. According to the agency, groups such as the network reportedly associated with Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti's crime syndicate are approaching unemployed and financially vulnerable youngsters through messaging platforms, including Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp.

These individuals are allegedly lured with monetary incentives to undertake assignments involving reconnaissance of sensitive locations, information gathering and other activities suspected to be connected with terrorist operations.