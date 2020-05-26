20 Maha police personnel died of COVID-19 so far: Official

Mumbai: As many as 20 police personnel have so far died of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Till now, 1,889 police personnel, including 207 officers, have tested positive for the disease in the state.

Most of them are from Mumbai and Nashik rural, he said.

"So far, 20 police personnel, including an officer, have succumbed to the viral infection," he said.

At least 838 police personnel, including 67 officers, have till now been discharged after recovery, he said.

The official further said there have been 252 incidents of assault on police since the lockdown in the state in which 86 personnel got injured.

More than 40 health professionals, who were at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, were also attacked by anti-social elements since the lockdown, he said.

Maharashtra Police have so far registered 1,15,263 offences under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for which 23,204 people have been arrested, the official said.

The police also traced 695 people who violated quarantine norms in the state, excluding Mumbai, he said.

Various police control rooms in the state handled 96,238 calls in connection with COVID-19 since the lockdown, he said.

The police also registered 1,322 offences pertaining to movement of vehicles without valid permission during the lockdown period, he said, adding that 72,687 vehicles were seized in this connection.

The state police have also collected fine worth Rs 5.48 crore for various offences during the lockdown, he said.