2 suffocate to death in a chemical reactor vessel in Wada

Representative Photo

Palghar: A long pending issue about the safety of workers in the chemical industry is highlighted by the death of two workers, who suffocated in a reactor vessel in a resin manufacturing unit in Wada taluka. The workers climbed inside the reactor vessel to verify if the cleaning was done properly but died due to suffocation on December 13 between 9 and 10 pm. Toxic chemical fumes / gases in the reactor may be the cause of death, according to the victims’ co-workers.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Balkrushna Bhoir, 34, resident of Biloshi and Kishor Yashwant Karle, 27, resident of Gorhe.

Mahendra Rosin & Turpentine Pvt. Ltd. which also has a trade name as Shree Resins is situated at Biloshi, off Khaniwali road in Wada taluka of Palghar district. The company, manufacturing resin-based products, had reportedly halted production for the last four days and was due to start production on December 13.

The reactor vessel was cleaned on the morning of December 13. Before the actual start of production during the second shift, Sachin entered the reactor vessel at around 9 pm. As he did not respond for a long time, Kishor entered the vessel to check on him.

When both of them did not return, other co-workers went up to see them but found them dead.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. An offence is registered by Wada police.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased are demanding compensation and have denied receiving the dead bodies till a respected amount is given.