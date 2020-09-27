2 Navi Mumbai hospitals fined Rs 1 lakh each for treating COVID-19 patients without permission

A penalty of Rs 1 lakh each has been imposed on two private hospitals in Navi Mumbai for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols and treating patients without authorisation, an official said on Sunday.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) spokesperson Mahendra Konde said Criti Care ICU & Super Speciality Hospital in Airoli and Global 5 Health Care (Kunnure Hospital) in Vashi were issued show-cause notices on September 19, but they did not reply to it in the specified period.

Taking serious note of it, NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the hospitals in an order issued on Friday, he said.

Bhangar in his order said the hospitals were admitting and treating COVID-19 patients without authorisation. Hence, the civic body concluded that there was sufficient ground to initiate action against them for alleged violation of the Acts and guidelines concerned, the commissioner said.