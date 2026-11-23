2 Months After PM Modi’s Schoolmate Seeks His Intervention, Thane Authorities Order Probe Into Alleged Bhayandar 'Land Grab' |

Mumbai: Two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former schoolmate approached him over an alleged land grab in Bhayandar, the Thane Rural Stamp and Registration Department has ordered an inquiry into the registration of the disputed property, bringing a long-running ownership battle back into focus.

The inquiry, ordered on Wednesday by Varunkumar Sahare, Joint District Registrar, will be conducted by the Sub-Registrar’s office in Bhiwandi. It concerns a 2,810-square-metre plot in Navghar village, which 81-year-old Asgarbhai Vohra claims to have purchased in 1989 and alleges was fraudulently taken over using forged documents.

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Vohra, a Gujarat resident and schoolmate of Modi, met the Prime Minister on September 8 during his Mumbai visit and submitted a letter seeking a CBI investigation. His complaint named Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Ltd, Mira Road, which is linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing Sahare’s order, Seven Eleven Construction sold 1,405 square metres, half of the disputed plot, to Mukesh Parekh with the consent of Marvin Joseph Fernandes, Berries Marvin Fernandes and Addis Kapil Joshi.

The department has flagged that the document was registered at the Bhiwandi-3 office, although properties in Mira-Bhayandar are required to be registered at designated Sub-Registrar offices in Bhayandar. The probe follows a complaint by Ajay Dhoka, son of Vohra’s friend. The department has sought details of all related documents and a comprehensive report without delay.

Allegations Of Forgery And Irregularities

Dhoka alleges that Vohra bought the land from Paul Anthony and Rose Catherine in 1989, but forged documents were later created to transfer half of it to the construction company. Police have recorded the statement of 86-year-old Marvin Fernandes, who was listed as the primary seller. He reportedly told cops that two persons obtained his signatures by misleading him and that he had no prior knowledge of the transaction.

Separately, the Stamp Duty Department has issued a notice to Mukesh Parekh over alleged evasion of Rs 59.33 lakh in stamp duty. Dhoka has alleged that despite the ongoing inquiry, police have not registered an FIR against those accused.

Construction Permissions Under Scrutiny

The dispute has also involved repeated changes in construction permissions. The MBMC granted Seven Eleven Construction permission in 2018 but revoked it following Vohra’s complaint. The company allegedly continued work on a 310-square-metre portion reserved for a road. A 2018 agreement transferring 48 square metres to the civic body in exchange for TDR has also been challenged by Dhoka.

The company received construction permission again in April 2026, leading Vohra to seek its cancellation. Mehta has said the company cancelled its transaction with Fernandes and Parekh and that the civic body then withdrew the permission. However, Vohra continues to claim that he has not regained possession of his property.

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