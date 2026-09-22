Bhayandar Land Dispute Involving PM Modi’s Schoolmate Continues Despite Mehta-Linked Firm Giving Up Claim

Asgar Ali Vora’s long-running dispute over a Navghar plot remains contested despite the developer’s announced withdrawal | File Photo

Bhayandar, September 22, 2026: The land dispute involving 81-year-old Asgar Ali Vora, described as a childhood friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains unresolved despite MLA Narendra Mehta’s company announcing that it had relinquished possession of the disputed property.

Vora had purchased around 2,810 sq m of land in Navghar, Bhayandar East, in 1989. He has alleged that Swayam Builders and Mehta’s Seven Eleven Constructions took possession of the property in 2011.

After pursuing the matter for nearly 15 years, Vora met Prime Minister Modi on September 8 and raised his complaint against Mehta. Following the meeting, Mehta relinquished possession of the land, while the municipal corporation cancelled the construction permission granted to him.

Dispute Over Possession Continues

However, Vora has alleged that the property has still not been returned to him. According to the complaint, developers Mukesh Parekh and Mervyn Fernandes continue to retain possession of the land. A saffron Shiv Sena flag and a board displaying the party’s bow-and-arrow symbol have also been put up at the site.

Following a complaint by Shiv Sena, Navghar police registered a non-cognisable offence against Seven Eleven Constructions, Mukesh Parekh and Mervyn Fernandes.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has alleged that although Mehta has formally relinquished the land, its possession is allegedly being retained through people associated with him.

Meanwhile, Vora has approached the district collector, seeking cancellation of the TDR granted to Mehta on the property and a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Seven Eleven Issues Clarification

Seven Eleven Construction Pvt. Ltd. has issued a public clarification statement concerning land survey no. 240 (old) / 185 (new), Hissa No. 6b, located in Navghar village within the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

The release outlines the complete history and current status of ownership, court rulings, and regulatory filings associated with the property:

Background And Chain Of Title

• 1989 Original Sale: On March 14, 1989, original owner Mr. Renold Peter Lobo and 5 others sold the property (totaling 2,810 sq. meters) to Mr. Azgar Ali Vora.

• 2011 Sale & Litigation: On February 1, 2011, the same sellers re-sold the plot to M/s Swayam Developers. Following this, Mr. Azgar Ali Vora filed a civil suit (Suit No. 946/2011) against M/s Swayam Developers in the Civil Court, Thane. The court subsequently dismissed Mr. Vora’s lawsuit.

• Inheritance & 50% Share Allocation: Mr. Marvin Joseph Fernandes and other legal heirs filed Suit No. 337/2014 claiming inheritance rights. The court ruled in their favour, awarding a 50% undivided share to Mr. Marvin Joseph Fernandes.

• Power of Attorney & Sale to Seven Eleven: On June 15, 2015, Mr. Marvin Joseph Fernandes executed a registered Power of Attorney granting his 50% share to Mr. Mukesh Parekh. On June 13, 2019, Mr. Mukesh Parekh and Mr. Marvin Joseph Fernandes sold this 50% undivided share (1,405 sq. meters) to M/s Seven Eleven Construction Pvt. Ltd.

Surrender Of Rights And Cancellation

Following disputes regarding survey plot 240/6b, Seven Eleven Construction Pvt. Ltd. announced the following actions:

• Return of Land & Cancellation: The company has returned the land back to Mr. Mukesh Parekh and Mr. Marvin Joseph Fernandes, completely cancelling all financial and property transactions related to plot 240/6b.

• Surrender of Building Permissions: Construction approvals previously obtained from the Town Planning Department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation are being surrendered. An official surrender letter was submitted to the municipal corporation on September 15.

• Withdrawal of Complaints: A formal written request was submitted on September 13 to withdraw a previously filed complaint regarding trace passing on the plot.

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• Severance of Ties: Seven Eleven Construction Pvt. Ltd. emphasised that it did not misguide or defraud any party. The company confirmed that it currently holds no rights, title, or connection to plot 240/6b or to Mr. Azgar Ali Vora, having clarified all details in a direct meeting with him.

Talked to Narendra Meheta PA, Narendra Meheta is out of town he will speak about this tomorrow and also he will speak about his side of Story.

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