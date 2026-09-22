Palghar: Thousands Of Litres Of Amul Milk Spill Across Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway After Tanker Overturns, Locals Rush To Collect | Watch | X / FPJ

Palghar: A milk tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway near Tawa in Palghar district in Maharashtra on Monday, triggering chaotic scenes as locals rushed to the spot to collect the leaking milk.

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Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to preliminary details, the tanker carrying milk under the Amul brand hit a road divider, jumped the lane, and flipped over at 3 pm while travelling from Gujarat towards Virar in Palghar.

The impact breached the tanker's storage compartment, spilling thousands of litres of milk over a wide stretch of the highway.

Videos of the incident show local villagers and drivers passing by on the national highway rushing to the spot and collecting milk in plastic bottles, drums, cans, and household utensils.

Local police had a tough time clearing the crowd and the tanker, officials said, adding that the accident affected traffic for a couple of hours.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)