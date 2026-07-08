2 Killed, 1 Injured After Tanker Crushes Auto-Rickshaw In Thane's Kavesar Area - Video

A tanker crashed into an autorickshaw in Thane's Kasarvadavali area |

Mumbai: In a tragic road accident, a tanker crushed an autorickshaw in Thane's Kasarvadavali area on Wednesday, killing two people and seriously injuring another.

Videos shared on social media show the autorickshaw completely crushed beneath the tanker. Emergency responders and police personnel rushed to the spot, used a crane to remove the damaged autorickshaw, and cleared the road to restore traffic.

Two killed in tanker collision

According to the Times of India, the accident occurred near D-Mart in Kavesar, Anand Nagar, at around 1 pm. The collision claimed the lives of the autorickshaw driver and one passenger, while another passenger sustained serious injuries.

Police said the autorickshaw was carrying two passengers when the tanker driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into it. The deceased have been identified as Dashrath Pawar, the autorickshaw driver and a resident of Kalwa, and Mohammad Amin, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The injured passenger, Amjit Ansari, was rushed to a private hospital in Owala, where he is undergoing treatment.

Following the accident, police and traffic officials reached the spot and, with the help of a crane, removed the overturned tanker and cleared the road.

The accident caused traffic congestion on the busy Ghodbunder Highway for some time. Traffic has since been restored, and police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

Separate crash in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Navi Mumbai's Taloja, one person was killed, and five others were injured after an SUV allegedly lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles before crashing into a roadside food stall.

Police suspect that the SUV was being driven by 23-year-old Araafat Shabbir Patel, the son of a civil contractor from Taloja. A search has been launched to trace him. The SUV involved in the crash is registered in the name of Shabbir Patel.

According to police, the accident took place around 12 pm in Sector 9 of Taloja Phase I. The SUV (MH 46 DA 4814) was allegedly speeding when the driver lost control, hitting a motorcycle, an autorickshaw and a tempo before crashing into the roadside food stall.

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