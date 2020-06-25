1st fatality in Kalyan-Dombivli police: Cop, 45, dies of Covid-19

Kalyan: A 45-year-old police constable from Dombivli who had tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the infection in hospital on Monday, police said. According to police, in all, there are 25 Covid-19 cases among their ranks in the Kalyan-Dombivli zone and this was their first fatality and the 51st in the state.

The constable is the fifth person from Manpada police station in Dombivli to have tested positive. He had been complaining of fever, cold and cough and was in hospital. Of the remaining four, one has recovered, three are currently under treatment, said Manpada police officers.

Traffic cop from Bhayandar dies

A 54-year-old traffic inspector attached to Thane district rural police in Mira-Bhayandar town died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said. The officer succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in the early hours of the day, the official spokesman of the district rural police said. At least 44 police personnel from the Thane rural police were infected by coronavirus, of which 21 were undergoing treatment and 22 were discharged so far, said Tukaram Tatkar, the PRO of the Thane district rural police. Meanwhile, 72 personnel of the Palghar rural police have tested positive for the infection so far, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.