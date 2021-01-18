15 pics that give a sneak peek inside Adar and Natasha Poonawalla's luxurious homes and cars

As India gets onboard with the mass vaccination drive at an unprecedented scale against the novel coronavirus, Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha are undoubtedly one proud couple as of now.
Adar and Natasha married in 2006. Interestingly, the duo met at Vijay Mallya’s New Year’s Eve party in Goa.
Besides the two heading one of the largest vaccine manufacturing companies in the world, they are also parents to their sons Cyrus and Darius.
Adar and Natasha are the VIPs of tinsel town too, and are close friends with industry mains like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others. Not to mention the latter is also a fashion enthusiast.
As a family, they’re more than just the faces of Serum Institute. Their lifestyle stands at par with any Hollywood star, living in a luxury abode and owning swanky wheels.
Home
The Poonawallas own two homes, with their primary residence in Pune and a second one in Mumbai.
The Pune crib was described by Forbes as “a luxurious abode that is adorned with rare paintings and boasts of stunning European architecture”.
One of the things that stands out at this house is the ‘Lil’ Cyrus’s Stable’ which houses a Shetland pony (a breed of horses that are short but sturdy).
Their SoBo address one of the city’s most expensive heritage properties that spreads across 50,000 square-feet in the Breach Candy area.
It was purchased in 2015 and costs around Rs 750 crore.
Cars
According to reports, Adar seems to be a Ferrari hoarder with a line-up that includes Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta, Ferrari 360 Spyder and Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.
Besides that, Natasha is often chauffeured around in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is among the three Rolls Royce cars owned by the Poonawallas, including a vintage Silver Shadow.
However, the icing on the cake among their fleet of cars is the Batmobile that Adar made for his son. It has been made out of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and is a nearly-exact replica of the ride owned by the caped crusader.