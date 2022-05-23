145 CCTVs to be installed on Kalyan-Karjat/Kasara stretch to monitor dangerous rocks tend to fall on rail lines

This time around to keep the ghat sections under check, 145 CCTVs are being installed on Kalyan-Karjat/Kasara stretch. This is to monitor the dangerous rocks which tend to fall into the rail lines during rains. This is part of Central Railway's monsoon monitoring plans of ghat sections for this monsoon season.

Central Railway authorities claim that they have geared up its monsoon preparations to ensure smooth and disruption free services of its suburban and mail express trains during the ensuing monsoon. "Among the various measures being taken to tackle the monsoon, special emphasis is being given to the ghat section on the South-East i.e on Karjat-Lonavala section and North-East i.e Kasara-Igatpuri section. An important step towards this is installation of CCTVs along the ghat sections," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

Earlier this month, the General Manager of Central Railway Anil Kumar Lahoti inspected the Kalyan-Lonavala section and instructed it to complete all precautions before the onset of monsoon, so that train services are run without any interruption. He reviewed the monsoon readiness in the ghat section.

Sources said that during the review of the ghat sections of railways, the officials agreed that these ghats are vulnerable to incidents of unexpected landslides and boulder falling which can cause disruption of services. To prevent and tackle any such incidents, Central Railway plans to install a total of 145 CCTV cameras at vulnerable cutting locations for the falling of boulders.

"Of these 87 CCTV cameras will be installed at 19 vulnerable locations in the Karjat-Lonavala section and 58 CCTV cameras will be installed at 11 vulnerable locations in the Kasara-Igatpuri section. In the event of any exigencies, this readiness will help in relief measures and restoration of traffic in quick time considering the geographical location," said a senior CR official.

These CCTVs will be monitored 24x7 by a team of dedicated and efficient staff. This work is likely to be completed very soon. In addition, work of scanning and dropping of 594 boulders has been undertaken in the ghat section and work is likely to be completed soon. Besides work of boulder netting, rockfall barrier and tunnel portal to prevent falling of boulders have also been undertaken in the ghat sections.

CR Control office, working round the clock, will keep close liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell and staff deputed at important locations for continuous monitoring and constant updates.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:53 PM IST