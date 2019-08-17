120 clean-up Marshals deployed in Kalyan & Dombivli by KDMC

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday deployed 120 Clean-Up Marshals in Kalyan-Dombivli to ensure cleanliness in the city and act against those who violate norms.

The Clean-Up Marshals will be on a lookout for persons spitting and throwing garbage.

Just within a day of their deployment, the Clean-Up Marshals managed to collect Rs 6,000 as fine from about 40 persons.

Madhavi Pophale, public relation officer of KDMC said, "On first day of deployment, we got good response. As part of phase-1, these marshals have been deployed in five wards of KDMC area. Later, they would be deployed on other wards too.

Kalyan-Dombivli is part of the central government's Smart City mission. Earlier, the KDMC had launched project to segregate dry and wet garbage at the collection from the houses but the project failed to give desired results.